Dartmouth police officer struck and injured by alleged drunk driver
A Dartmouth police officer was hospitalized after being struck by an alleged drunk driver Sunday morning while investigating a crash, according to a statement from the department.
Authorities arrested 56-year-old David Costa of New Bedford for driving while intoxicated after crashing a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado into a police cruiser in Dartmouth, said the statement.
Officer Manny Demelo was struck while in his cruiser at approximately 1:54 a.m. after investigating an earlier crash on Route 6 near Connecticut Ave., according to the statement.
Demelo was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Police said Costa will be charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation, the statement said.
