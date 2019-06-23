Dartmouth police officer struck and injured by alleged drunk driver

A Dartmouth police officer was hospitalized after being struck by an alleged drunk driver Sunday morning while investigating a crash, according to a statement from the department.

Authorities arrested 56-year-old David Costa of New Bedford for driving while intoxicated after crashing a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado into a police cruiser in Dartmouth, said the statement.

Officer Manny Demelo was struck while in his cruiser at approximately 1:54 a.m. after investigating an earlier crash on Route 6 near Connecticut Ave., according to the statement.