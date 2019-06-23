Daytime shooting in Mattapan leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Boston police are investigating a daytime shooting in Mattapan that left one person with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said a call came in after 2 p.m. on Sunday for a person shot in the area of 3 Duke St. , according to Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for the injuries.

The Boston Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene per protocol, Kenneally said.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

No further information was immediately available.