Encore Boston Harbor casino is hours from opening

The Encore, built and run by Las Vegas casino giant Wynn Resorts, is said to be the largest single-phased private development in state history, and employs more than 5,000 people. It is the centerpiece of Massachusetts’ still new casino gambling industry, in what is expected to be the state’s largest and most lucrative casino market.

Once open, the $2.6 billion hotel and casino on the Mystic River in Everett is never expected to close, and will operate 24 hours a day, every day.

Greater Boston’s first Las Vegas-style casino resort, Encore Boston Harbor, opens to the public at 10 a.m. Sunday, with a forecast for clear skies and heavy crowds.

The resort has 15 bars and restaurants including a buffet, a hotel with 671 rooms and suites, a spa, and a massive gambling floor with an array of table games and 3,158 slot machines. The state of Massachusetts will collect 25 percent of the casino’s gambling revenue in taxes.

Officials are expecting a crush of visitors, and Wynn Resorts has been urging patrons to come without a car if possible. The casino will run free shuttles from the Orange Line’s Wellington and Malden Center stops. For the opening, a shuttle will run every 20 minutes from the Blue Line’s Wonderland stop. The casino is also about a 15-minute walk from the Sullivan Square Station on the Orange Line. Encore is also offering a $7 shuttle boat from the World Trade Center dock in the Seaport and the Long Wharf North dock downtown, to the casino’s dock along the Mystic River. For those coming from the north, south, or west, there will be a $7 bus from park-and-ride lots in Londonderry, N.H., Rockland, and Millbury.

For the hardy souls who insist on driving, the casino has 3,000 underground parking spaces ($22 for 6 hours, $42 for 24 hours), and there is overflow parking at several locations nearby.

Wynn Resorts runs high-end casinos in Las Vegas and Macau. Encore Boston Harbor is the company’s first US casino outside of the Las Vegas.

