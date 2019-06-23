‘Free Fun Fridays’ are here

The lineup this Friday features the Lyric Stage Company of Boston , Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester , Clark Art Institute in Williamstown , MIT Museum in Cambridge , Nichols House Museum in Boston, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge , Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth , The Mount: Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox , Wenham Museum in Wenham , and Worcester Art Museum.

There are many. This is the week the nonprofit Highland Street Foundation kicks off its “Free Fun Fridays” program, with 10 treasured venues offering free admission on a particular Friday each week through August for visitors to enjoy. Some of the attractions are flung farther than Greater Boston, but they are still within reasonable driving distances in our smallish state by the bay, and well worth the trip with your vacationing schoolchildren.

The optimal word this week is free – as in, activities in which one may participate free of charge for some fun, culture, and learning.

This is the 11th year the Highland Street Foundation is running this program, created to increase access and enrichment opportunities during summer for children and families throughout the state. It drew 153,000 visitors last year and has welcomed 1.3 million people since 2009, according to the foundation, which was established in 1989 by entrepreneur/philanthropist David J. McGrath Jr. and is run by McGrath’s widow, JoAnn, and her five children.

Future venues include Boston Children’s Museum, Old Sturbridge Village, the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company in Boston, Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in Lenox, and Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, We’ll aim to run more “Free Fun Fridays” lineups until the program ends on Aug. 30. For more information, visit highlandstreet.org.

Elsewhere, also free: In Medford, the city kicks off its summer concert series at the Condon Band Shell, 2501 Mystic Valley Parkway, with a performance by Jennifer Truesdale and her band on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Refreshments from the Medford Farmers Market at Condon Shell Park, 3 to 7 p.m. Visit cacheinmedford.org.

In Duxbury, tea master Glenn Sorei Pereira presides over a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Art Complex Museum, 189 Alden St., using centuries-old utensils and explaining the presentation. Visit artcomplex.org.

In Plymouth through July 27, the Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North St., hosts “A Different Vision,” a tactile art show held in conjunction with the Perkins School for the Blind and specifically designed for visually impaired visitors, although all are welcome. Visit plymouthguild.org.

In Marblehead on Monday, the Marblehead Racial Justice Team holds another “Conversations on Race” session at the Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St., at 7 p.m. The topic for this discussion is “What Are Racist Ideas?” Visit abbotlibrary.org.

Independence Day — Freedom Day! — festivities come early in a number of communities in Greater Boston, including Somerville on Thursday, when live entertainment by acts including the USO Metropolitan New York Performers and Booty Vortex begins at 6:30 p.m. at Trum Field, 1 Franey Road, and leads to a 30-minute fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. The rain date is Friday. Visit somervillema.gov.

In Braintree, the annual Braintree Day Fourth of July Celebration starts on Saturday with a Stars and Stripes Parade at 11:45 a.m., then a pop-up market and food truck festival at Braintree High School, 128 Town St., at 4 p.m., musical performances featuring acts such as NBC “The Voice” finalist Kristen Merlin at 4:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Visit braintrees4th.org.

And the Rockland Memorial Library hosts a precelebration of the Fourth of July on Friday at 7 p.m. with a concert by the Satuit Band on its front lawn, Belmont and Union streets. The band, based in Scituate, includes students, amateurs, and professionals, and has been celebrating the stars and stripes since 1933. Visit rocklandmemoriallibrary.org and satuitband.com.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.