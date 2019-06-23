Here’s what Encore Boston Harbor is like overnight

The complex is open all night, all day, every day — the front door doesn’t even have a lock , Encore’s president previously told the Globe.

But what is it like at a brand new Boston-area casino in the dead of night?

A flood of people coursed into Encore Boston Harbor in Everett when it opened Sunday morning.

Some casino-goers seemed content to take advantage of those hours, and some were flocking to Memoire, the Big Night Entertainment Group-run nightclub, to see R3hab, a popular DJ. In fact, a Globe reporter was told that the venue was sold out Sunday night.

No inside look at Mémoire tonight. Tickets to see @R3HAB are sold out. — Lauren Fox (@bylaurenfox) June 24, 2019

Acts later in the week include Steve Aoki, Shaquille O’Neal, and Cheat Codes.

“I was really surprised that DJ Shaq was on their event list,” said Andy Her, 28, of Stoughton.

Same, Andy. But also...I think I might need to check that out? pic.twitter.com/RPuaS43982 — Lauren Fox (@bylaurenfox) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the energy on the casino floor was still high even as the night wore on.

“For 10:30 on opening night it’s awesome,” said Lars Keil, 37, of Andover. “It’s an eclectic group of people that are really excited about losing their money.”

Jennifer Blewett, 34, of Charlestown, said the opening had “far surpassed my expectations,” adding that she loved her dinner at Rare Steakhouse: “It put a lot of the Boston steakhouses to shame. It was phenomenal.”

At midnight, under the lights of five red chandeliers, the central bar on the casino floor was still flooded with customers in outfits ranging from basketball jerseys and tank tops to collared shirts and tight black dresses.

Seats were filled at blackjack and baccarat tables with $100 minimums. Observers even stood behind the players, either eager to take an opening spot or simply watching the game at hand.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Encore Boston Harbor’s first night.