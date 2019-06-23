A look at the 7 victims in the horrific New Hampshire crash

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m. Friday in Randolph, when the truck, which was hauling a trailer, collided with the group of motorcycle riders as they headed for an evening raffle about 9 miles away at an American Legion hall in Gorham.

The scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on Friday in New Hampshire.

The crash, which involved members of Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club comprised of Marine Corps veterans, has been called one of the worst tragedies in the state.

New Hampshire officials on Sunday identified five men and two women — including a married couple from Massachusetts — who died in a horrific crash Friday evening when their motorcycles and a pickup truck driven by a Massachusetts man collided in the White Mountains area.

The truck driver has been identified as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, who works for a transportation company in Springfield, Mass. He did not require hospitalization.

Here’s a closer look at who the victims were:

Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, N.H.

Albert Mazza, 49. (N.H. Attorney General's Office)

Albert Mazza’s sister, Tina Mazza, said in a separate interview that the siblings, who were only 10 months apart in age, were very close.

“He was just a really great man, a really great guy and he loved his family very much,” she said. “And he loved being a veteran and taking care of veterans. That’s just how he was. It’s just very difficult for us as a family right now.”

Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.

Daniel Pereira, 58. (NH Attorney General's Office)

Daniel Pereira, a father of two adult children, served in the Marine Corps, said his wife, Helen Pereira, in an interview.

“He was the best man, he would give you the shirt off his back. And everything he did was for charity, helping with the Marines,” she said.

Steven Lewis of Brimfield, Mass., who was also injured in the crash, said Pereira’s bike was struck by the truck’s trailer, and came apart. After Lewis’s own bike was hit, he got up, saw his friend’s bike, and began screaming his name. When he found Pereira, the nearby truck was on fire and people were warning him to get away.

But Lewis wouldn’t leave Pereira, he said.

“I asked him not to leave. I asked him to stay with me. But looking at him, I think I was a little late on that,” Lewis said.

Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.

Desma Oakes, 42. (N.H. Attorney General's Office)

Desma Oakes, a 42-year-old mother of two boys, turned to helping others after she lost her husband and her youngest son to cancer, said her father, Dan Cook, in an interview.

Oakes was riding on the same motorcycle with her boyfriend, Aaron Perry, a Marine Corps veteran, at the time of the crash.

“She wasn’t a person who just took, she was a person who gave and participated,” Cook said.

Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.

Aaron Perry, 45. (N.H. Attorney General's Office)

Aaron Perry, a Marine Corps veteran, was riding with his girlfriend, Desma Oakes, at the time of the crash.

Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.

Joanne (left) and Edward Corr, both 58. (N.H. Attorney General's Office)

Married couple Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass., were killed in the crash.

Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.

Michael Ferazzi, 62. (N.H. Attorney General's Office)

Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H., was killed in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.