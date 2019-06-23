Man’s body found at construction site in South Boston

Authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after his body was found at a construction site in South Boston.

Troopers were called to a construction site at 450 Summer St. just before 10 a.m. on Sunday to investigate “an unattended death,” according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police.

State Police spokesman James DeAngelis said the “apparent accidental death” is being investigated by the Suffolk County Detective Unit.