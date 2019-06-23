Man’s body found at construction site in South Boston
Authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after his body was found at a construction site in South Boston.
Troopers were called to a construction site at 450 Summer St. just before 10 a.m. on Sunday to investigate “an unattended death,” according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police.
State Police spokesman James DeAngelis said the “apparent accidental death” is being investigated by the Suffolk County Detective Unit.
Troopers from the Troop F Detective Unit and Crime Scene Services also responded to the scene on Sunday morning.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until notifications are made to his family, police said.
Circumstances of the death remain under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.