Man shot at South Boston’s Moakley Park

Officers came to Joe Moakley Park, 1005 Columbia Road, , just before 11 p.m., Officer Stephen McNulty said. They found one man who had been shot.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, McNulty said. He was taken to a local hospital. Police have not made any arrests in the case and did not release additional information.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-8477.

