Names of victims in deadly N.H. motorcycle crash released

3:18 P.M. UPDATE: The New Hamshire attorney general’s office has released the names of the victims.

New Hampshire’s attorney general Sunday afternoon is expected to release the names of victims in a crash involving a truck and a group of motorcyclists Friday that left seven dead and three injured.

The collision, which involved members of Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club comprised of Marine Corp veterans from Massachusetts, along with their supporters, has been called one of the worst tragedies in the state by local authorities.

In Whitman, where the group made its home at VFW Post 697, local veterans were grappling with the tragedy, said Al Rainey, the post’s quartermaster.

An impromptu candlelight vigil was held Saturday night at the Whitman VFW that included members of the public who wanted to show support for the victims and their families, he said. News of the crash has deeply shaken the region’s tight-knit veterans community.

“All we can do is hug each other, console each other, and if you need to cry, you cry,” Rainey said in an interview Sunday. “You need to release that sorry that you feel.”

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit the victims and their families said the dead included five Jarheads MC riders and two supporters.

“Our club and the families are going to need help and we cannot do it alone. I am pleading with you all, please do what you can, and this money will go where it is needed to help ease some of the burden of these victims families,” read the appeal on the GoFundMe page. “Jarheads MC has always been about helping veterans and their families and sadly, today we are in need of that same support.”

The press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord, according to a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Randolph, when a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with the group of motorcycle riders as they headed for an evening raffle about nine miles away in Gorham.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of investigators who plan to stay in New Hampshire for about five days and will help local officials who are trying to determine what happened, according to Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the agency, on Saturday.

Authorities have identified the driver of the pickup truck was identified as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, who works for a transportation company in Springfield, Mass.

He survived the accident and did not require hospitalization, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young has said.

Online records for the US Department of Transportation dating back 24 months show the company hasn’t had any crashes resulting in injuries or death during that period.

In Whitman, Rainey said Jarheads MC began using the VFW post as a place to hold its events about eight months ago.

“We open our doors to all the veterans,” said Rainey, himself a US Navy veteran. “We were more than happy to have them.”

The VFW is planning to donate money earned from a scheduled event Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to support the Jarheads MC organization and members’ families, and will hold another vigil that night starting at 9 p.m., he said. They are also hoping to organize another event to benefit the Jarheads and their families later this summer.

Rainey said the VFW would support any community member in need. But he noted there is a special bond among veterans.

“They are our brothers and our sisters. They are not blood related, but they are blood relations because of what we do,” Rainey said. “We are all veterans.”

