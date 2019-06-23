Photos: Inside Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor casino on opening day
Globe photographers Erin Clark and Jessica Rinaldi, along with Globe reporters Deanna Pan, Joshua Miller, and Mark Arsenault captured the Sunday opening of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
The $2.6 billion hotel and casino on the Mystic River in Everett is expected to never close, and will operate 24 hours a day, every day.
The Encore, built and run by Las Vegas casino giant Wynn Resorts, is said to be the largest single-phased private development in state history. It is the centerpiece of Massachusetts’ still new casino gambling industry, in what is expected to be the state’s largest and most lucrative casino market.
Advertisement
The resort has 15 bars and restaurants including a buffet, a hotel with 671 rooms and suites, a spa, and a massive gambling floor with an array of table games and 3,158 slot machines. The state of Massachusetts will collect 25 percent of the casino’s gambling revenue in taxes.
Hard to estimate the crowd waiting to get in because so spread out. Many thousands, easily pic.twitter.com/nyWLZYkbGE— Mark Arsenault (@BostonGlobeMark) June 23, 2019
In a flash of fireworks and cheers, Encore Boston Harbor is opening pic.twitter.com/blRAL5mCpE— Joshua Miller (@jm_bos) June 23, 2019
Fireworks!!! pic.twitter.com/FTE6ZGlVuU— Deanna Pan (@DDpan) June 23, 2019
The casino oyster bar is open. Here’s what it looks like #EncoreBostonHarbor pic.twitter.com/xibFH0TF0l— Joshua Miller (@jm_bos) June 23, 2019