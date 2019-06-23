Photos: Inside Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor casino on opening day

Globe photographers Erin Clark and Jessica Rinaldi, along with Globe reporters Deanna Pan, Joshua Miller, and Mark Arsenault captured the Sunday opening of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

The $2.6 billion hotel and casino on the Mystic River in Everett is expected to never close, and will operate 24 hours a day, every day.

The Encore, built and run by Las Vegas casino giant Wynn Resorts, is said to be the largest single-phased private development in state history. It is the centerpiece of Massachusetts’ still new casino gambling industry, in what is expected to be the state’s largest and most lucrative casino market.