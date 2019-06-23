scorecardresearch

Photos: Inside Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor casino on opening day

Globe StaffJune 23, 2019, 5 minutes ago

Globe photographers Erin Clark and Jessica Rinaldi, along with Globe reporters Deanna Pan, Joshua Miller, and Mark Arsenault captured the Sunday opening of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

The $2.6 billion hotel and casino on the Mystic River in Everett is expected to never close, and will operate 24 hours a day, every day.

The Encore, built and run by Las Vegas casino giant Wynn Resorts, is said to be the largest single-phased private development in state history. It is the centerpiece of Massachusetts’ still new casino gambling industry, in what is expected to be the state’s largest and most lucrative casino market.

The resort has 15 bars and restaurants including a buffet, a hotel with 671 rooms and suites, a spa, and a massive gambling floor with an array of table games and 3,158 slot machines. The state of Massachusetts will collect 25 percent of the casino’s gambling revenue in taxes.

Mayor of Everett Carlo DeMaria becomes emotional when speaking at the grand opening of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Hundreds of people lined up hours ahead of time to be the first to walk through the doors of Encore Boston Harbo. Some arrived as early as 3am to get into Massachusetts' newest casino. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
Hundreds of people lined up hours ahead of time to be the first to walk through the doors of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Some arrived as early as 3am to get into Massachusetts' newest casino. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
Everett, MA, 06/23/2019 -- A man pauses to take in the carousel as he enters Encore Boston Harbor during the grand opening. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 24encore Reporter: (The Boston Globe)
Everett, MA, 06/23/2019 -- Bob DeSalvio, Encore Boston Harbor President looks down on the entryway before the start of the grand opening. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 24encore Reporter: (The Boston Globe)