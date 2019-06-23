Rhode Island woman fatally shot outside N. Attleboro mall

A 37-year-old Rhode Island woman was fatally shot in her car in a shopping plaza parking lot Saturday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Brandi Berg, of Riverside, R.I., was found unresponsive at Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 when police responded to a report of a shooting there at about 6 p.m., said Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and was declared dead, Miliote said in a statement. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which he called a homicide.