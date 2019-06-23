Swampscott police rescue man and woman involved in near-drowning

As the responding officer approached, he could see that the woman was in distress, and the man was having trouble keeping her above the water.

Officers received a call about two people struggling in the water about 200 to 250 yards off the shore of King’s Beach around 1:30 p.m., police said.

Police rescued a man and a woman involved in a near-drowning in Swampscott, officials said.

The officer, Kevin Reen, who has participated in several Ironman Triathlons, according to police, was able to grab hold of the woman and bring her back to shore. The male swimmer was assisted by several onlookers on the beach.

Advertisement

Both swimmers were taken to North Shore Medical Center for observation, officials said.

The swimmers had reportedly been floating on a raft that was being pushed out to sea, and had jumped off in a panic, police said.

The incident came a day after Swampscott officers retrieved a family of four from the water at nearby Eisman’s Beach. The family members, who were on paddle boards and a kayak, had trouble returning to shore due to strong winds.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.