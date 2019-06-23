scorecardresearch

Woman flown to hospital after Easton crash

By Shafaq Patel Globe Correspondent,June 23, 2019, 29 minutes ago

A 71-year-old woman was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Easton on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Two people were injured in the crash on Bay Road and Summer Street, according to tweets from the Easton Fire Department. The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and the other victim was transported by ambulance.

No further information was available.

