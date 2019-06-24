4 arrested in first 24 hours of casino operation in Everett

EVERETT — Four people were arrested in three incidents at the casino here in what the city chief of police said was a successful first 24 hours at Encore Boston Harbor, which opened 10 a.m. Sunday.

Kristin Notarangeli was one of three gardeners replacing about 200 petunias that were trampled by the crowds waiting to enter the casino on Sunday.

He said the number of arrests was low, given the many thousands of people who showed up at the $2.6 billion resort casino; traffic problems were minimal; and emergency medical personnel were quick to help older people who struggled with the heat as they waited to get inside on Sunday.

One person was arrested for trespassing after they were asked to leave and then came back, another was arrested for disorderly conduct at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, and two men from New York were arrested after allegedly cheating at roulette, according to police.

Jankelli S. Volquez, 27, and Hector Hernandez, 66, were charged with with cheating and conspiracy after being observed cheating at a roulette table, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

The State Police and Everett police respond to incidents at the casino. Procopio said all four people arrested were booked at the Everett police department.

Another person at Encore was issued a summons for possession of heroin, he said.

In addition to those criminal matters, Procopio said state troopers helped Wynn Resorts security with minor incidents, such as minors on the gaming floor — many of whom were passing through with adults — arguments, medical aid, and crowd control.

Mazzie said he and his Everett police team are prepared for the days and weeks ahead. But “every day is a first for this facility and for us.”

Encore, which has 671 hotel rooms, 15 restaurants and lounges, and 3,158 slot machines, opened with a fireworks display and Frank Sinatra crooning through the loudspeakers Sunday. It is the state’s third casino to open since lawmakers legalized casino gambling in 2011.

