Ayer firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze Monday
Firefighters in Ayer battled a four-alarm blaze for more than an hour Monday, officials said.
The fire broke out at the corner of Columbia and Cambridge streets around 1:40 p.m.
“They were yelling down the street about the fire,” said Ayer Fire Lieutenant Timothy Shea.
When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire at the back of the multi-family home, Shea said. Firefighters from several other departments helped extinguish the fire. No one was injured.
A number of residents were displaced, Shea said.
