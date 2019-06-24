Body of fisherman found in Quaboag River in West Brookfield

The body of a 54-year-old man was pulled from the Quaboag River in West Brookfield Saturday, hours after he had gone to the river to fish, authorities said.

In a statement, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office identified the victim as Kevin A. Dion of West Brookfield, and said his death did not appear suspicious.

Dion had “packed a lunch and gone fishing Saturday morning” on the bank of the Quaboag, Early’s office said. “He often fished in the river on the north bank near the bridge. Saturday afternoon friends began searching for Mr. Dion because he was not answering his cell phone. They found his folding chair and other belongings on the river bank.”