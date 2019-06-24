Boston Globe names distinguished journalists to join investigative team as Spotlight Fellows

Spotlight Fellows have the opportunity to work directly with journalists at the Globe on an investigation of their choosing.

The Spotlight Fellowship, now in its fourth year, is funded by Participant Media, co-producer of “Spotlight,” the Academy Award-winning movie about the famous Boston Globe Spotlight Team. The movie tells the story of the team’s best-known investigation, exposing the coverup of the sexual molestation of thousands of children by generations of bishops and cardinals in the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston.

The Boston Globe on Monday announced that Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Mike Stanton and Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan, the creative force behind the Netflix investigative series “Rotten,” have been selected as the news organization’s new Spotlight Fellows.

“Mike and Christine really stood out in an exceptionally talented field,” said Scott Allen, the Globe’s assistant managing editor for investigations. “Eighty-five journalists from all over the country applied for the fellowship, including authors of books and winners of major awards.”

“We are so proud to support this year’s Spotlight Fellows,” said David Linde, CEO of Participant Media. “The journalists selected are proven defenders of the First Amendment who hold institutions accountable for their actions and behaviors. Their contribution to protecting democracy and everyday Americans is more vital than ever today.”

Stanton, a journalism professor at the University of Connecticut, was a longtime investigative reporter and team leader at the Providence Journal, where he shared the 1994 Pulitzer Prize for exposing corruption on the Rhode Island Supreme Court. He also wrote the New York Times best-selling book, “The Prince of Providence,” about Buddy Cianci, which is being adapted to the stage by Trinity Repertory Company in Providence this fall. His second book, “Unbeaten: Rocky Marciano’s Fight for Perfection In A Crooked World,” was named one of the best books of 2018 by the Telegraph in London, the Boston Globe, and others.

Haughney Dare-Bryan is a former New York Times reporter who conceived, developed, and produced the web series that became Netflix’s “Rotten,” about our badly flawed food supply system. She has been intimately involved in developing the series, which one reviewer said “manages to use the immediacy of the dinner table as a way to reshape the conversation about what we put in our bodies.” She has worked as a reporter for Politico, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

Past Spotlight Fellowships have produced award-winning work, including “Secrets in the sky” by Jaimi Dowdell and Kelly Carr, and “Quiet skies” by Jana Winter. For more information about the fellowship program, go to www.spotlightfellowship.com.