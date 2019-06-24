Car parked in front of fire hydrant delays firefighters in Lawrence

Around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-alarm electrical fire on Lawrence Street, where a car had parked directly in front of a nearby hydrant.

One Lawrence driver learned the hard way Saturday why you should never park in front of a fire hydrant.

Crews snaked a hose through a car as they battled a fire in Lawrence on Saturday.

Firefighters eventually broke the car’s front windows in order to snake a hose through the vehicle, said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

“It’s not something we like to do, but it was necessary,” Moriarty said. “We needed water and we needed it bad.”

PLEASE do not park in front of fire hydrants. This administration has invested tens of millions of dollars improving our water system to allow firefighters to do their jobs effectively. Every gallon of water counts, and every second can mean the difference between life and death. pic.twitter.com/LnPKXiOGeY — Lawrence DPW (@Lawrence_DPW) June 22, 2019

The car was parked so close to the hydrant that firefighters were unable to secure the valves needed to attach the hose, Moriarty said. Several people volunteered to help push the car away from the curb.

The car’s owner, a Lawrence resident, was issued a citation, Police Chief Roy Vasque said.

Officials believe the fire was accidental. The building sustained serious structural damage, and an emergency demolition crew was called in, Moriarty said.

Had the wind been blowing differently, other nearby buildings might have been lost as well, he said.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.