Did a rover on Mars just sniff out life?

NASA acknowledged Sunday that its Curiosity Mars rover last week found an unsually high amount of methane on the Red Planet, but it emphasized that the jury’s still out on whether it’s a sign of life.

The discovery of the methane is exciting because microbial life is an important source of methane on Earth, NASA said in a statement. Those microbes reside, among other places, in the stomachs of cows and humans.

But the space agency also noted in a statement that methane can be created through interactions between rocks and water.

“With our current measurements, we have no way of telling if the methane source is biology or geology, or even ancient or modern,” Paul Mahaffy of NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, principal investigator of the Sample Analysis at Mars team, said in a statement.

Another theory is that the gas is being produced neither by rocks nor by life but from underground reservoirs created by past life, essentially the Martian equivalent of a natural gas field.

The tunable laser spectrometer aboad the rover found the largest amount of methane ever measured during mession — about 21 parts per billion units per volume.

The Curiosity team has detected methane many times over the course of the mission. Scientists have noticed that background levels of methane seem to rise and fall with the seasons. They’ve also noted sudden spikes, NASA said.

The Sample Analysis at Mars team set up a different experiment over the weekend to try to gather more information.

The NASA statement said scientists need time to analyze data and conduct more observations as well as to collaborate with other science teams. One of those teams is the European Space Agency’s Trace Gas Orbiter, which has been in orbit for a a little over a year and hasn’t detected any methane.

The rover discovered the gas on Wednesday, the data arrived on earth Thursday, and Friday scientists were excitedly discussing the news.

People have long been fascinated by the possibility of aliens on Mars. But NASA’s Viking landers in the 1970s photographed a desolate landscape. Two decades later, planetary scientists thought Mars might have been warmer, wetter and more habitable in its youth some 4 billion years ago. Now, they are entertaining the notion that if life ever did arise on Mars, its microbial descendants could have migrated underground and persisted.

Scientists first reported detections of methane on Mars a decade and a half ago using measurements from Mars Express, an orbiting spacecraft built by the European Space Agency and still in operation, as well as from telescopes on Earth. However, those findings were at the edge of the detection power of these tools, and many researchers thought the methane might just be a mirage of mistaken data.

When Curiosity arrived on Mars in 2012, it looked for methane and found nothing, or at least less than 1 part per billion in the atmosphere. Then, in 2013 it detected a sudden spike, up to 7 parts per billion that lasted at least a couple of months.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.