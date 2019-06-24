Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down part of Mass. Ave.
One person died after a crash in the South End Monday morning, shutting down a portion of Massachusetts Avenue, officials said.
Boston and State Police were called to the Mass. Ave. Connector at the crossing of Melnea Cass Boulevard after a pedestrian was killed around 7:50 a.m., State Police Lieutenant Tom Ryan said.
State Police closed the ramp to Mass. Ave. from Interstate 93 southbound, and the ramp from Frontage Road to Mass. Ave., Ryan said.
Ryan said the driver stayed on scene, but details regarding the accident are still under investigation.
