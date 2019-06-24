Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down part of Mass. Ave.

One person died after a crash in the South End Monday morning, shutting down a portion of Massachusetts Avenue, officials said.

Boston and State Police were called to the Mass. Ave. Connector at the crossing of Melnea Cass Boulevard after a pedestrian was killed around 7:50 a.m., State Police Lieutenant Tom Ryan said.

State Police closed the ramp to Mass. Ave. from Interstate 93 southbound, and the ramp from Frontage Road to Mass. Ave., Ryan said.