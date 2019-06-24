Five things about horrific crash that killed seven people in New Hampshire

1] Time and location -- The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route 2 in Randolph, when a pickup truck driven by Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, collided with a group of motorcyclists, killing seven people who were riding the bikes.

Here are five key things we know about the tragedy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the horrific crash that killed seven people and wounded three others Friday evening in Randolph, N.H.

Zhukovskyy wasn’t seriously hurt. His pickup was hauling a trailer at the time of the crash. Authorities haven’t said what caused the fatal collision.

2] The victims -- Officials have identified the deceased victims as Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, 58, of Lakeville; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.

The crash involved members of Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club comprising Marine Corps veterans and close friends from across New England.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined that all seven victims died of blunt force trauma.

3] The response -- A GoFundMe page set up for the victims’ families had raised $322,480 as of 9:25 a.m. Monday.

“On Friday, June 21st 2019 Jarheads MC was riding to a charity event at the local American Legion in Gorham, New Hampshire Post #82,” said a notice on the page. “Our pack was struck by an oncoming vehicle and we lost 5 patch holders and 2 supporters, and many others are injured. Our club and the families are going to need help and we cannot do it alone. I am pleading with you all, please do what you can, and 100% of the funds raised will go where it is needed to help ease some of the financial burden left behind after this tragic event.”

The posting said the motorcycle club “has always been about helping veterans and their families. Please help us now and give what you can. Everything you can do is appreciated. We are strong enough to get through this, but we ask for and need your support.”

4] Victim remembrances -- Oakes, a 42-year-old mother of two boys, had turned to helping others after she lost her husband and her 4½-year-old son to cancer, said her father, Dan Cook, in an interview. Oakes was riding on the same motorcycle with her boyfriend, Perry, a Marine Corps veteran, at the time of the crash.

Her young son died in 2009; her husband in 2012. In between hospital visits, Oakes began volunteering with Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire, an organization that offers financial help to families with children battling cancer, her father said.

Oakes’s older son just graduated from high school, Cook said.

“She wasn’t a person who just took; she was a person who gave,” Cook said.

Mazza’s sister, Tina Mazza, said the siblings, who were only 10 months apart in age, were very close.

“He was just a really great man, a really great guy, and he loved his family very much,” she said in an interview. “He loved being a veteran and taking care of veterans. That’s just how he was. It’s just very difficult for us as a family right now.”

Pereira was married 27 years and had served in the Marine Corps, said his wife, Helen Pereira. The couple had two children, 25 and 23 years old.

“He was the best man, he would give you the shirt off his back. And everything he did was for charity, helping with the Marines,” Pereira said in an interview.

Jo-Ann Corr’s brother, Bob Boudreau, told a reporter: “This is a very tragic time for my family.” Jo-Ann and Edward Corr were on the same motorcycle at the time of the crash.

5] The driver, and his employer -- Zhukovskyy works for Westfield Transportation in Springfield. Online records for the US Department of Transportation dating back two years show that company hasn’t had any crashes resulting in injuries or death during that period. A request for Zhukovskyy’s personal driving record was submitted Monday to the Mass. Department of Transportation.

He hasn’t been charged with any crimes stemming from the deadly crash.

Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondents Lucas Phillips, John Hilliard, and Amanda Kaufman contributed to this report.