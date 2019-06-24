Flights from Boston to Casablanca will connect New England and Africa
For the first time, travelers can fly directly from Boston to mainland Africa with the launch of Royal Air Maroc’s new route to Morocco, officials said Monday.
The route connects Boston to Casablanca with flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Massport said in a statement.
“We welcome Royal Air Maroc to Boston and we are excited to offer passengers a new gateway to Africa,” said John Pranckevicius, acting CEO of Massport. “This new partnership will provide new opportunities for recreational travel, educational tours, and business development between New England and the Kingdom of Morocco.”
The inaugural flight on Saturday was celebrated with a water cannon salute and the raising of the Moroccan flag at Boston Logan International Airport Terminal E. The Moroccan-based airline also launched a route from Miami to Casablanca this year.
