13-foot great white spotted eating a seal 5 miles off Cape Cod coast

A great white shark was spotted off the southern end of Cape Cod Monday morning eating a seal, a harbormaster said.

Harbormasters were alerted over marine radio around 11 a.m. that a 13-foot great white was “feeding on a seal” off the southern tip of Monomoy Island, said Chatham Harbormaster Jim Horne.

Horne said just before 1 p.m. that there had been no further information about the shark leaving the area, but that it was at least five miles from the beaches.