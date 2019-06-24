13-foot great white spotted eating a seal 5 miles off Cape Cod coast
A great white shark was spotted off the southern end of Cape Cod Monday morning eating a seal, a harbormaster said.
Harbormasters were alerted over marine radio around 11 a.m. that a 13-foot great white was “feeding on a seal” off the southern tip of Monomoy Island, said Chatham Harbormaster Jim Horne.
Horne said just before 1 p.m. that there had been no further information about the shark leaving the area, but that it was at least five miles from the beaches.
“They’re always down there. Wherever the seals are that’s where the sharks are,” he said.
