Get ready for a warm, rainy Tuesday

Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t work that way, and changes are on the horizon starting Tuesday. The average temperatures this week will likely end up the warmest we’ve seen so far this early summer season. A warm front to our west is poised to push clouds and showers into the area tomorrow afternoon. The leading edge of the clouds will get here tonight, but the showers should hold off for a dry morning commute Tuesday.

If only we could have this weather all the time with one or two rainy nights during the week, wouldn’t things be wonderful?

Looking at the satellite loop Monday morning, it’s evident just how beautiful it is across New England. A gentle breeze, clear skies, low humidity, and warm temperatures are producing an ideal day.

Advertisement

The same cannot be said for the ride home. The upcoming rain isn’t a big deal. We’re not going to see any major flooding, but the timing once again will prove that rain makes commutes much worse. There may be some big puddles to navigate Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, I expect radars to light up with areas of showers, heavier downpours, and even the potential thunderstorm. Most areas will see anywhere between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch of rain, although there another inch or more in some of those heavier downpours.

Humidity Returns

With an increase in cloud cover comes an increase in humidity, and these higher dew points are likely going to stick around for most of the week.

Anytime I mention the words “dew point” it can be confusing. If the number is between about 58 and 62, most feel the humidity. Once the dew point rises to between roughly 63 and 68, it starts to feel more and more uncomfortable. For most of us, once you get about that 70-degree mark, it’s really oppressive. This week we will stay in the noticeable-to-uncomfortable range.

Advertisement

Dew points remain in the 60s much of this week starting Tuesday morning. (Dave Epstein/NOAA Data)

At the end of the week, a cold front will try to cross the area and it could bring more showers and a drop in temperatures over the weekend.

I don’t see any extended heat on the horizon because the flow of air will keep the most extreme heat and humidity at bay. If this trend continues, early indications are that this summer is certainly going to be different from last, which was extremely hot and oppressively humid.