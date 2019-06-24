Hyannis woman sentenced to time served for cocaine smuggling conspiracy

A Hyannis woman was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised release for her role in a cocaine smuggling conspiracy, officials said.

Cristina M. Delle Femine, 29, pleaded guilty in February to conspiring to import cocaine from Jamaica, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

She recruited an unidentified female person to travel to Jamaica with her, paying for her flights and hotel, and convinced her to “ingest and insert vaginally individually wrapped packets of cocaine to smuggle into the United States,” prosecutors said.