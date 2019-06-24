R.I. man berated ex-girlfriend for dating someone else before he allegedly shot her to death

In a statement, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office provided chilling new details about the case involving Steven Fregeolle, 32, who allegedly gunned down the victim, Brandi Berg, 37, Saturday evening as she sat in an SUV in a parking lot in the area of Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1.

A Johnston, R.I. man berated his former girlfriend for dating someone else right before he allegedly killed her in a jealous rage Saturday in North Attleborough , and he died of an apparent suicide in Rhode Island while he was being sought for the cold-blooded murder, prosecutors said.

Quinn’s office said that prior to the shooting ambush, Fregeolle had displayed “obsessive behavior,” toward Berg, allegedly “contacting her friends and family to learn her whereabouts and [sending] several desperate text messages” to her.

In her final moments, Berg texted her boyfriend and told him that Fregeolle “was in the parking lot and had confronted her about her seeing someone else,” the statement said.

Soon afterward, Fregeolle allegedly fired multiple rounds through the windshield of Berg’s SUV, killing her.

An off-duty state trooper and an off-duty Bridgewater police officer were able to follow Fregeolle’s blue Subaru as he fled the crime scene and relayed his license plate information to authorities, the statement said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest early Sunday on a murder charge.

Fregeolle, who also previously worked with Berg at a Warwick, R.I. car dealership, was found dead Sunday evening in a wooded area in Charlestown, R.I., according to Quinn’s office.

“A black handgun was found right next to his body,” the release said. “He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, although an autopsy in Rhode Island is pending.”

Globe Correspondents Abigail Feldman and Lucas Phillips contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.