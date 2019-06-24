Man shot on Fayston Street in Dorchester
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday night near the Grove Hall section of Dorchester, according to Boston police.
Police received a report around 10:43 p.m. that a man had been shot in the area of 83 Fayston St., Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman, said in an e-mail Monday morning.
The man was taken to an area hospital, McNulty said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
On the Fourth of July last year, four men were shot near 79 Fayston St. The alleged gunman in that incident, Jyarie Shoulders, was also wounded and was later arrested in Worcester and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.