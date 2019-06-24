Man shot on Fayston Street in Dorchester

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday night near the Grove Hall section of Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Police received a report around 10:43 p.m. that a man had been shot in the area of 83 Fayston St., Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman, said in an e-mail Monday morning.

The man was taken to an area hospital, McNulty said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.