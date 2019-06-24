Man stole Nashua officer’s cruiser and then bit him, police say

NASHUA — A man tried to steal a police cruiser, jumping inside the vehicle during another person’s traffic stop and later biting the officer in the car, according to police.

Officer Michael Kekejian was outside conducting a motor vehicle stop Sunday in Nashua when a 24-year-old man hopped into his vehicle, Nashua police Lieutnant Daniel Mederos said.

Kekejian then jumped into the driver’s seat on top of the man, police said. The two fought as the cruiser struck a fence and porch. The man then bit Kekejian and drove around an intersection before hitting a park bench and coming to a stop in Sullivan Park, police said.