MBTA forms panel to review transit system’s overall safety

Joseph Aiello, chairman of the agency’s board said at Monday’s Fiscal and Management Control Board meeting that the panel will “start work this week” but it’s going to be “organizational first.”

The Safety Review Panel, which will include former US secretary of transportation Ray LaHood, aims to look at current practices, past incidents and incorporating “safety into every facet of the T’s culture,” officials said.

MBTA officials announced Monday that a panel of national transit officials will do an “independent and transparent” review of the system’s overall safety, including current practices and past incidents, in the wake of a Red Line train derailment that caused massive delays.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after a Red Line train derailed near the JFK/UMass stop in Dorchester, damaging a signal system and prompting widespread delays. MBTA officials announced Friday that delays would continue until at least Labor Day at the earliest.

“Our first priority will always be ensuring the safety of the MBTA system, and the FMCB’s efforts to assemble this panel of well-regarded experts to lead an independent review is an important next step,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Our administration looks forward to reviewing any recommendations made by the Safety Review Panel.”

The panel will determine what additional measures the system should take and whether to “consider adopting new or modifying current standards to exceed existing requirements” given the age of the T’s “assets,” according to a release from the MBTA.

In addition to LaHood, Carolyn Flowers, former acting administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, and Carmen Bianco, former president of the New York City Transit, will serve on the panel.

Officials also said the panel will work with state and federal authorities including the Federal Transit Administration, Federal Railroad Administration, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities as they review the MBTA’s practices.

“I want to thank the Fiscal and Management Control Board members for their leadership on this critical matter,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in statement. “We look forward to working closely with this distinguished review panel to ensure the MBTA is doing everything it can and should to provide safe and reliable service on a daily basis.”

