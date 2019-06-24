Newton high school teacher put on leave after report he showed student a photo of a gun

A Newton high school teacher who was once a semifinalist for a statewide teacher of the year award was placed on administrative leave this month after a report was made to school officials that he showed a student a photo of a gun in class, according to an e-mail sent by a school official and obtained by the Globe.

A district spokeswoman said the matter was reported to police and investigated, and the contract Newton South High School had with English teacher Deven Antani has not been renewed for next year. His last day was Thursday, school officials said.

“While we are unable to share more details of this specific situation, we can tell you that Mr. Antani will not return to South next year and no longer works for the Newton Public Schools,” Newton Public Schools spokeswoman Julie McDonough said in an e-mail.