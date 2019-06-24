Newton high school teacher put on leave after report he showed student a photo of a gun
A Newton high school teacher who was once a semifinalist for a statewide teacher of the year award was placed on administrative leave this month after a report was made to school officials that he showed a student a photo of a gun in class, according to an e-mail sent by a school official and obtained by the Globe.
A district spokeswoman said the matter was reported to police and investigated, and the contract Newton South High School had with English teacher Deven Antani has not been renewed for next year. His last day was Thursday, school officials said.
“While we are unable to share more details of this specific situation, we can tell you that Mr. Antani will not return to South next year and no longer works for the Newton Public Schools,” Newton Public Schools spokeswoman Julie McDonough said in an e-mail.
Newton Police Department spokesman Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker declined to comment, as did Newton Teachers Association President Michael Zilles. Antani could not be reached.
McDonough said the school system works in partnership with Newton Police “to report and investigate incidents that occur in our schools.”
“Ensuring the safety of students in the Newton Public Schools is a top priority,” she added. “We will continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and will maintain our close working relationship with our partners in the Newton Police Department.”
In 2015, when Antani was teaching English at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, the state’s education department named him as a semifinalist for a statewide teacher of the year award, according to a press release from the time.
A spokeswoman for the state’s education department, which licenses teachers, said the agency had not taken action against Antani but declined to comment on whether the agency is reviewing the case, saying the department generally only comments if it takes action.
Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele