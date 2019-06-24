1 person dead, 4 wounded in 4 separate attacks in Boston on Sunday

The man later died at the hospital, and homicide detectives are investigating.

Boston police were called to 3 Duke St. around 3:02 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Boston police said in a statement.

One man died and four others were injured after four shootings in Boston Sunday, officials said.

On Sunday evening, at 9:26 p.m., police were called to 83 Maple St. after a man was shot, police said. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Just over an hour later, around 10:43 p.m., police were called to Grove Hall for a report of a man shot at 83 Fayston St., police said. His injuries were life-threatening.

Finally, around 11 p.m., officers responded only blocks away at 197 Columbia Road where two victims had been shot and taken themselves to the hospital. The two men suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in any of the four shootings.

The homicide is the 21st in the city this year, compared with 24 at this time last year, according to Boston Police Officer Maisha Miraj.

