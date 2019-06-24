police blotter

■ SHOOTINGS One man died and four others were injured after shootings in Boston Sunday, officials said. Boston police were called to 3 Duke St. in Mattapan around 3:02 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. The man died at the hospital, and homicide detectives are investigating. At 9:26 p.m., police were called to 83 Maple St. near Franklin Park after a man was shot, police said. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Just over an hour later, police were called to Dorchester for a report of a man shot at 83 Fayston St., police said. His injuries were life-threatening. Finally, around 11 p.m., officers responded to 197 Columbia Road where two victims had been shot and had taken themselves to the hospital. The two men suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. The homicide is the 21st in the city this year, compared with 24 at this time last year, according to Boston Police Officer Maisha Miraj.

■ DEAD GEESE Taunton police are looking for a person who allegedly struck and killed several young geese in downtown Taunton Saturday evening. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street in the area of Hodges Avenue, Taunton police said in a Facebook post. “Some witnesses believe it was a white pickup truck,” Taunton Police Lieutenant Eric Nichols. “Some believe it was intentional.” There is a large population of geese in that area due to the nearby Mill River, Nichols said, and it’s not uncommon for them to cross the road. “People usually stop and let them go,” he said. “This is the first incident I’m aware of, anyway.” The investigation is ongoing.