Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House, to challenge Susan Collins

“At one point, maybe Senator Collins was different, but she doesn’t seem that way anymore: taking over a million dollars from drug companies and the insurance industry and voting to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court,” said Gideon in a video announcing her campaign from her kitchen.

Democrats, locally and nationally, have indicated they plan to target Collins, the sole Republican in Congress from New England and long-considered a political moderate, since her high-profile decision to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. After publicly playing coy for months about her decision, Collins was one of two senators whose votes put Kavanaugh, who faced allegations of teenage sexual misconduct, on the court.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon announced Monday morning that she will challenge US Senator Susan Collins, potentially setting up one of the most closely watched contests in the country on the 2020 ballot.

With Gideon in the contest, national Democrats say they have their top recruit for the race. A Rhode Island native, Gideon, 47, served on the Freeport town council before being elected state Representative. She became speaker in 2016.

But Knocking off Collins, 66, won’t be an easy feat. She has been in the Senate for 22 years and, until recently, polls showed her to be one of the most popular senators in the country. While Collins hasn’t officially announced whether she will seek reelection to a fifth term, she has $3.8 million in her campaign account.

In the aftermath of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, liberal activists began crowdfunding an effort to hold money in escrow for the eventual Democratic nominee to challenge Collins. So far, $4 million has been raised in the effort, according to the group’s website.

Gideon will run in the Democratic primary against Betsy Sweet, a long-time progressive activist who lost a primary bid for governor last year. In an interview, Sweet welcomed Gideon into the contest and called her “a friend” and “well-qualified,” but she also described her challenger’s campaign as not the best approach.

“The old playbook that got us into this mess is not going to be the playbook that gets us out,” said Sweet. “Getting big donors and having flashy television ads isn’t going to work. This is going to be won kitchen table by kitchen table.”

