Taunton police looking for pickup truck after several young geese run over, killed

“Some witnesses believe it was a white pickup truck,” Taunton Police Lieutenant Eric Nichols. “Some believe it was intentional.”

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street in the area of Hodges Avenue, Taunton police said in a Facebook post.

Taunton police are looking for a person who allegedly struck and killed several young geese in downtown Taunton Saturday evening.

There is a large population of geese in that area due to the nearby Mill River, Nichols said, and it’s not uncommon for them to cross the road.

“People usually stop and let them go,” he said. “This is the first incident I’m aware of, anyway.”

The investigation is ongoing, and will look to see if the crash was intentional, Nichols said. Police are currently looking “to see if there’s any local video that we could use to possibly identify that vehicle,” he said.

Depending on the results of the investigation, animal cruelty, driving, or motor vehicle charges could be brought, Nichols said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Taunton Police Detective Randy DeMello at 508-824-7522or at rdemello@tauntonpd.com.

