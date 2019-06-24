2-alarm fire damages Dedham home

A 2-alarm fire tore through a Dedham home Sunday night, and town firefighters who battled the blaze received assistance from several neighboring departments, officials said.

Dedham fire Chief Bill Spillane said via Twitter that the fire broke out at 99 Oakdale Ave. There was no immediate word on possible injuries or displacements. Spillane didn’t immediately respond to voice and e-mail messages seeking comment.

IAFF Local 1735, the union for Dedham firefighters, said via Facebook that the Quincy, Boston, Needham, and Westwood fire departments helped at the scene, while the Norwood, Milton, and Newton departments provided station coverage during the response.