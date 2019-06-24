Two men dead following motorcycle crashes in South Coast over weekend

Two men died in southeastern Massachusetts this weekend after they were involved in motorcycle-related crashes, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

Andrew Mindyas, 63, of Westport was pronounced dead Saturday night at St. Luke’s Hospital after being rushed there from the crash scene in New Bedford on Route 18 near the Walnut Street intersection, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday morning.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, Mindyas was allegedly driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he hit a curb, went in the center median, and then struck a large cobblestone planter, the district attorney’s office said.