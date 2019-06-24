Two men dead following motorcycle crashes in South Coast over weekend
Two men died in southeastern Massachusetts this weekend after they were involved in motorcycle-related crashes, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Andrew Mindyas, 63, of Westport was pronounced dead Saturday night at St. Luke’s Hospital after being rushed there from the crash scene in New Bedford on Route 18 near the Walnut Street intersection, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday morning.
At about 7 p.m. Saturday, Mindyas was allegedly driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he hit a curb, went in the center median, and then struck a large cobblestone planter, the district attorney’s office said.
Responders went to another fatal crash at about 6:35 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 177 and Tickle Road in Westport. Cornelis Blom, 67, of Somerset was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in a wooded area after the crash, the district attorney’s office said.
Blom was allegedly driving a Ducati motorcycle on Route 177 West when he hit the side of a Ford Ranger that was turning onto Route 177 from Tickle Road, the district attorney’s office said. Prosecutors said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
The Ford driver, a 48-year-old Westport man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, prosecutors said. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed, according to the district attorney’s office.
