Two Shih Tzu dogs rescued from woman selling them for cash at flea market in Lynn

“It was kind of a weird coincidence, but it worked out in the end,” DeFina said in a brief telephone interview.

The two dogs — 2 years old and 6 years old — were bought from Lynnway Mart from an unidentified woman around June 8, according to ARL spokesman Mike DeFina. One dog was bought for $40 and the other for $50 by two different people at two different times, he said.

Two Shih Tzus were rescued by two good sammaritans when a woman was selling them at a flea market in Lynn earlier this month, saying she would “get rid of it one way or another,” according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The two dogs were “filthy, unkempt and underweight,” the ARL said in a statement Monday. This included them having matted hair, DeFina said.

The first dog was brought to Ocean View Kennel in Revere, where owner Lisa Cutting posted a photo of it on Facebook. A woman contacted her and told her she had a Shih Tzu that was bought in a similar situation, DeFina said.

“We’re so happy that these two people saw that something was not quite right and really took corrective action to get these animals away from this person,” he said.

Both dogs were brought to the ARL and needed to undergo surgery to repair hernias, and also needed to be spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, ARL said. The younger one was spayed and had surgery for the hernia, while the older one will undergo those procedures this week, DeFina said.

The ARL is hoping the pair can be put up for adoption this week. They’re “well-rounded” animals who are “a little selective” when it comes to other dogs, but are great with people, DeFina said.

“They’re remarkable and they have great personalities,” DeFina said. “They’re adorable and are very friendly.”

“We’re not anticipating having any trouble finding them new homes,” he added. Ideally, DeFina said, the two would be adopted together, but they can be adopted separately.

Selling dogs in this manner is illegal in Massachusetts without a license, DeFina said. Even with a license, it is up to the discretion of the flea market in question. Lynnway Mart did not know the woman was selling the dogs at the market, he said.

“They’re vigilant and they’re keeping an eye open going forward,” DeFina said of the market. There is no surveillance footage of the incident, he said.

The woman is described as a heavy-set Latina woman who was seen leaving Lynnway Mart in a dark-colored older model Toyota, according to the ARL. A concern with this incident is that she might have more animals, DeFina said.

“That’s always the fear, that she may have had more animals, that’s really the main reason why we’re asking around,” he said. “That’s definitely the concern right now.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the ARL’s Law Enforcement Department at 617-426-9170.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.