scorecardresearch

Two shot in Dorchester on Sunday night

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,June 24, 2019, an hour ago

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester shooting late Sunday night, according to Boston police.

A caller reported the shooting near 197 Columbia Road just before 11 p.m., according to Maisha Miraj, a Boston police spokeswoman. The victims presented themselves at a hospital for treatment, she said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, Miraj said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.