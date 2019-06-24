Two shot in Dorchester on Sunday night
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester shooting late Sunday night, according to Boston police.
A caller reported the shooting near 197 Columbia Road just before 11 p.m., according to Maisha Miraj, a Boston police spokeswoman. The victims presented themselves at a hospital for treatment, she said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, Miraj said.
