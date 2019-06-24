Wire problem causes partial shutdown on Green Line between Riverside and Reservoir
A wire problem forced the partial shutdown of the Green Line during the morning commute Monday, according to the MBTA.
The T said via Twitter around 8 a.m. that shuttle buses were “replacing service in both directions between Riverside and Reservoir due to a wire problem. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched.”
In a follow-up tweet around 8:45 a.m., the T said 40 shuttle buses “are currently in place or enroute. Please expect delays as they arrive from other routes.”
Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, said via e-mail that the “root cause of the [wire] problem was not immediately identified.” There was no word on when full Green Line service would be restored.
“An MBTA Power Department crew is on scene, assessing the damage and beginning the necessary repair work,” Pesaturo said in a follow-up message around 9:15 a.m.
The Green Line snafu comes as officials continue to investigate the June 11 derailment of a Red Line train that will likely interrupt service through the summer as workers rebuild a signal system that was badly damaged.
