Wire problem causes partial shutdown on Green Line between Riverside and Reservoir

A wire problem forced the partial shutdown of the Green Line during the morning commute Monday, according to the MBTA.

The T said via Twitter around 8 a.m. that shuttle buses were “replacing service in both directions between Riverside and Reservoir due to a wire problem. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched.”

In a follow-up tweet around 8:45 a.m., the T said 40 shuttle buses “are currently in place or enroute. Please expect delays as they arrive from other routes.”