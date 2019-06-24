Woman charged with drunk driving in N.H. crash that killed woman, 22, and injured baby

A Jeep Cherokee driven by Maggie Doorlag, 27, of Concord, was travelling north on the roadway when her SUV struck a Lexus ES330 as it was stopped and waiting to make a left turn onto a driveway, State Police said.

The agency said the deadly crash occurred around 9:43 p.m. Sunday on Route 106 in Loudon.

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when she set off a multi-car crash in Loudon, N.H. on Sunday that killed another young woman and left a 1-year-old with “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” New Hampshire State Police said.

The Lexus, driven by Angelica Lane, 22, of Loudon, was pushed by the Cherokee into the path of a Dodge pick-up that Chichester N.H. resident Travis Dunn, 29, was driving, officials said. Dunn’s passengers were 28-year-old Jaime Middleton, also of Chichester, and a 1-year-old infant.

The Dodge crashed into the Lexus, and Lane was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police. Authorities said the baby was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Doorlag, Dunn, and Middleton suffered only minor injuries, State Police said.

Investigators determined there was probable cause to believe Doorlag was impaired at the time of the crash, and she was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, State Police said in a statement.

She was released on recognizance with a court date slated for July 11, according to the release. It wasn’t known if she had hired a lawyer.

