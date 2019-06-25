Facing pressure, Baker will seek $50 million for MBTA to speed the pace of maintenance

State and transit officials said they’re exploring closing parts of the system for longer periods of time at night and on weekends to allow contractors more time to complete their work faster. But they also opened the door to shutdowns during the work day — moves the Baker administration said they have largely wanted to avoid to not inconvenience riders.

The changes are part of a slate of proposals Baker unveiled Tuesday, two weeks after a devastating derailment on the Red Line caused widespread delays and shoved the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority back under the public microscope.

Facing a bombardment of calls to step up funding for public transit, Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday he will seek a one-time, $50 million infusion into the MBTA — while also considering “more aggressive” service shutdowns that could affect riders — to help the agency speed the pace of maintenance and other projects.

Baker said he’ll also ask the Legislature for $50 million from an expected budget surplus to allow the T to hire more inspectors, maintenance workers, consultants, and others to help accelerate the work.

But Baker, who has long argued the T already had enough money to fund its work, dismissed the notion that his request is an admission the beleaguered agency doesn’t have enough money.

“The biggest problem the T has is finding the time to do the work,” Baker said in Medford at an MBTA garage.

Stephanie Pollack, the state’s transportation secretary, said that will include asking contractors about moving up their timelines, which could naturally create more disruptions for riders.

“What if we gave you bigger work windows, so you can get on the tracks earlier in the evening, stay later in the morning, work more weekends, maybe even consider workday closures?” Pollack said.

Baker has long touted the T’s five-year $8 billion capital plan — its largest ever and one that officials promise will inject stability into a unreliable system. He said as recently as this month that he believed the system was heading in the “right direction.”

But it’s done little to ease the pressure. As part of Tuesday’s announcement about “accelerated capital planning,” Baker said he’ll also propose changes that will give the T more flexibility in building private contracts but require legislative approval.

Whether it’s enough to appease critics is unclear.

In the two weeks since a Red Line train jumped the tracks near JFK/UMass Station, MBTA officials have faced near-daily criticism, on everything from the pace of improvements to the aging system, to the agency’s plans to forge ahead with scheduled fare hikes on July 1.

The debate has drawn in Mayor Martin J. Walsh, a Baker ally, who said the city should have a hand in overseeing the agency, and several Cambridge-based businesses have joined the fray, charging this week that the state’s public transit system is in a “state of emergency.”

Legislative leaders have said they intend to take up a tax package in the coming months to help fund transportation projects, though still unclear is how they could raise taxes and to what degree.

Helping fuel the frustration has been lingering questions about the Red Line, whose riders will face delays through the summer and possibly beyond.

T officials have said they are still trying to determine what caused the June 11 derailment that plunged the heavily traveled line into chaos. Investigators have been focused on the 50-year-old train car after determining human error or track-related problems were not to blame.

