Boston police arrest suspect in slaying of Dorchester man

Boston police Monday arrested a 29-year-old Quincy man in the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Arnold Woodrum in Dorchester earlier this month, authorities said.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Lalance Smith, who was nabbed Monday morning in Waltham on charges of murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Woodrum.

Woodrum was killed in a predawn attack in the area of 107 Devon St. on June 14, according to police.