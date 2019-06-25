Boston stabbing victim found in Cambridge
A man was stabbed in Boston Monday night, but managed to make his way into Cambridge, where first responders encountered him and rushed him to a Boston hospital, according to officials.
Cambridge police tweeted that officers found a man suffering from stab wounds near the intersection of Harvard and Lee streets around 10:17 p.m.
The victim was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital, Cambridge police tweeted.
Cambridge police said the man was stabbed in Boston, but where the incident first took place was not immediately clear and remains under investigation, officials said.
No further information is currently available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.
Advertisement