Driver in N.H. crash involved in rollover earlier this month in Texas

Police could not locate the vehicle Zhukovskyy said cut him off, said Baytown police lieutenant Steve Dorris. The truck was carrying five cars at the time.

Zhukovskyy, who is charged with negligent homicide in last Friday’s crash, told police in Baytown, Texas that he had overcorrected after trying to maneuver around a car that had cut him off.

Just 18 days before Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was involved in a fiery crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists, the car carrier he was driving rolled over on a Texas highway, authorities said Tuesday.

Zhukovskyy, 23, was uninjured in the June 3 crash and was not cited by police, Dorris said. The truck he was driving was owned by a Westfield, Mass. company called FBI Express Inc., Dorris said.

Advertisement

Zhukovskyy did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, Dorris said.

The incident, first reported by WCVB-TV, added to Zhukovskyy’s lengthy history of erratic driving, officials say. On Tuesday, he was ordered held without bail by a New Hampshire judge who said Zhukovskyy’s “criminal and driving history exhibit a pattern of operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.” That includes a drunk-driving arrest in Connecticut in May.

Authorities say the pickup truck Zhukovskyy was driving crossed the median on a rural two-lane highway in Randolph, N.H. and crashed head-on into a group of motorcyclists.

In February, Zhukovskyy was arrested at a Denny’s restaurant in Baytown along Interstate 10, near the spot of his rollover. Police were called to the restaurant around 2 a.m. after Zhukovskyy showed strange behavior while seated at the counter, Dorris said.

“He was talking to himself, like he was talking to someone next to him, but no one was there,” Dorris said.

Zhukovskyy was unsteady on his feet and his pupils were dilated. Officers said it was “pretty clear he was intoxicated,” Dorris said. Officers found that Zhukovskyy was carrying a crack pipe when they patted him down, Dorris said. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.