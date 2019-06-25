Elderly Hingham woman scammed out of $9,000

Hingham police are asking the community to be wary of phone calls from people claiming to be from the Social Security Administration after a 67-year-old woman was pressured by a scammer into buying gift cards worth more than $9,000.

Police said the scam began June 18 when the woman received a call from a man claiming he was investigating her for money laundering and drug distribution. The man demanded she give him her Social Security number and threatened to have her arrested if she did not buy $6,500 worth of Target gift cards.

The man called again the next day and told her to withdraw all but $50 from her bank account and to purchase Hotels.com gift cards — this time at a Home Depot in Rockland. She purchased $2,677 worth of gift cards and gave the man the card numbers and codes.