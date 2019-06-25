Hundreds of bales of hay catch fire in Beverly
More than 200 bales of hay were destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning after the back wheel of a trailer fell off in Beverly, officials said.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the side of a trailer while the 230 bales of hay ignited inside a “densely packed” trailer at the Beverly Rest Area next to Route 128 around 6:05 a.m., said Beverly Deputy Fire Chief Peter O’Connor, the officer in charge of the scene.
Firefighters spent 40 minutes putting out the flaming hay and wetting down all the bales to prevent sparks, but O’Connor said the hardest part was accessing the fire itself.
“There was a wheel malfunction, the wheel came off, the wheel bearings came apart, [and it] ignited the floorboards of the trailer,” O’Connor said. “It was densely packed, which is how they should do it.”
O’Connor said the trailer will need some work but, “it can be repaired,” and neither of the two occupants pulling the trailer were injured.
