Hundreds of bales of hay catch fire in Beverly

More than 200 bales of hay were destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning after the back wheel of a trailer fell off in Beverly, officials said.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the side of a trailer while the 230 bales of hay ignited inside a “densely packed” trailer at the Beverly Rest Area next to Route 128 around 6:05 a.m., said Beverly Deputy Fire Chief Peter O’Connor, the officer in charge of the scene.

Firefighters spent 40 minutes putting out the flaming hay and wetting down all the bales to prevent sparks, but O’Connor said the hardest part was accessing the fire itself.