Lynn drug dealer who provided heroin that killed Melrose mom should serve 14 years in prison, prosecutors say

Reynoso is scheduled to learn his fate during a 3 p.m. hearing in US District Court in Boston.

The dealer , Yeffry Reynoso, 27, pleaded guilty in January to drug distribution charges in connection with the Melrose woman’s death in January 2017. She was identified only as K.H. in legal filings.

A Lynn drug dealer who supplied fentanyl to a 34-year-old mother the day after she got out of rehab, leading to her fatal overdose, faces sentencing Tuesday afternoon, and federal prosecutors want him to serve 14 years behind bars, records show.

A plea agreement filed in January says that in addition to the prison time, the feds also will seek an order that Reynoso pay restitution of at least $4,765 to the family of the woman. She is survived by a daughter.

The dollar figure represents “the funeral expenses incurred by the family of K.H., who died of an overdose after ingesting drugs distributed by Defendant,” the plea deal says.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Monday, prosecutors portrayed Reynoso as a drug pusher who callously supplied K.H. with the heroin that killed her, despite being warned not to by a friend of the woman.

“In December 2016, Reynoso was informed by CW-2, one of K.H.’s friends and another Reynoso drug customer, that K.H. had been involuntarily hospitalized due to her drug abuse issues,” the filings says. “CW-2 specifically warned Reynoso not to sell K.H. drugs after her discharge from the hospital as K.H.’s tolerance for his drugs would be significantly reduced.”

Despite the warning, prosecutors wrote, “Reynoso delivered a small quantity of heroin mixed with fentanyl to K.H. the day after she was discharged from the hospital. After delivering the drugs, Reynoso instructed K.H. how to administer the drugs. A short while later, K.H. ingested Reynoso’s drugs and overdosed. The next day, K.H. died.”

Prosecutors said that while K.H. “struggled with her addiction, she was also a loving mother to her daughter, an important presence to her extended family, and a successful student who sought to improve her life. The personal devastation that Reynoso caused to K.H.’s family calls for a sentence that may deter others from engaging in such dangerous behavior.”

Reynoso’s attorneys wrote in a recent filing that their client, who was born in the Bronx, is a father of two children and has no prior criminal record.

Reynoso, a graduate of Lynn English High School, “has spent the vast majority of his life trying to improve his and his family’s life,” working for five years as a Spanish medical interpreter and for four years as a dental assistant, his lawyers wrote.

“In the plea agreement, the parties agree to the following disposition: incarceration for at least 108 months, but not more than 168 months,” Reynoso’s attorneys wrote. “ ... The Defendant is asking this Court to consider his lack of a serious criminal record, the letters of support, and his deep remorse in fashioning a sentence sufficient but not greater than necessary to achieve the statutory purpose of sentencing.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.