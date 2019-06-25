Mass. trucking company in deadly N.H. crash had troubling history of driver violations

Commercial vehicles undergo roadside inspections to determine whether they are in compliance with federal regulations, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website.

“That’s exceptional,” national trucking industry expert Scott L. Turner said. “Typically what that means is they have inadequate management controls.”

The Massachusetts company that owns the truck involved in a devastating head-on crash that killed seven people in Randolph, N.H., on Friday racked up serious driver-related violations over the past two years at a rate four times higher than the national average, federal records show.

Serious violations result in the issuance of what are called “out-of-service” orders.

“These violations must be corrected before the affected driver or vehicle can return to service,” the website says.

The federal agency tracks how many roadside inspections resulted in at least one out-of-service order.

Over the past 24 months, 48 inspections were conducted on drivers working for Westfield Transport Inc., the West Springfield-based company that owned the truck involved in Friday’s crash, records on the federal agency’s website show.

Ten of those inspections, or 20.8 percent, resulted in at least one out-of-service order, nearly four times the national average of about 5 percent, records show.

The man behind the wheel of the company’s truck during Friday’s crash was Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield.

He had begun working for Westfield Transport three days before the crash, the company’s owner told the Globe previously. The owner could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Zhukovskyy, who has a history of driving arrests, faces seven counts of negligent homicide. He waived his arraignment in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., and he was ordered held in “preventative detention,” court records show.

Zhukovskyy was driving a truck Friday with a large trailer attached for Westfield Transport Inc. on Route 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, N.H., when his vehicle collided head-on with motorcyclists from Jarheads MC, a close-knit biker club for Marine Corps veterans and their friends from across New England.

After the fatal collision, Zhukovskyy’s truck burst into flames on the side of the highway.

Seven people on the bikes were killed. Zhukovskyy escaped serious injury.

Records show that out-of-service orders issued to the company in recent years included drivers possessing drugs, operating without a CDL license, driving despite having a suspended license, not having logs of drivers’ work hours, and falsifying those logs.

“If you’re taken out of service, it’s considered a pretty serious violation,” said Turner, a private consultant who has been trained in roadside enforcement inspections and provides expert testimony in court on commercial motor vehicles cases.

Turner said driver violations are particularly troubling since “most crashes come as a result of human error.”

“That’s something that the feds really, really zero in on and take a look at,” Turner added.

Federal records for Westfield Transport listed no reported crashes that resulted in fatalities, injuries, or tows over the past two years.

Turner said a company with a poor track record can be subjected to a broader compliance audit, and any resulting violations must be corrected within a certain amount of time or else the entire company risks being placed out of compliance.

Turner said he expects that not only will authorities investigate for potential violations from the New Hampshire crash, but he also said the incident will probably trigger a broader audit.

“I almost guarantee they’ll have a compliance audit as a result of this,” he said.

Federal records indicate the company has five drivers and five vehicles.

Photos from the scene of the New Hampshire crash show the truck had a Massachusetts license plate of S26138.

The vehicle with that plate has been cited for several violations in recent years, including during a roadside inspection in Vermont on March 9, 2018, when it was issued a violation and an out-of-service order for an “inadequate brake system,” federal records show.

Three days later, that plate was cited and issued an out-of-service order in Massachusetts for “no or defective parking brake system,” the records show.

During both of those stops the driver was also cited and issued an out-of-service order for “possession of a narcotic drug / amphetamine,” and in the Massachusetts stop the driver was also cited for speeding 11 to 14 miles per hour above the limit, records show.

Travis Andersen and John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele.