2 men crash into utility poles in Pepperell within 30 minutes of one another, 1 hospitalized

The pole snapped and fell to the ground as a result of the impact, police said. The truck had heavy front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

A 21-year-old man from Hollis, N.H., declined medical attention after he allegedly crashed his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado into a utility pole on River Road near the intersection of South Road at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Pepperell police said in a statement.

Two men in Pepperell drove their pickup trucks into utility poles Tuesday morning within 30 minutes of one another, with one man requiring hospitalization, officials said.

National Grid worked on repairing the pole, during which the northbound travel lane of River Road was closed, police said.

Advertisement

Nearly 30 minutes later, at about 9:50 a.m., police said they responded to the area of Shirley Street, between Route 119 and the Groton town line, and found a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 lying on its roof.

The 40-year-old driver, a Leominster man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

The man was allegedly driving north when he veered off the road, hitting and snapping the pole, causing his truck to spin and then flip over, police said. The truck was also towed from the scene.

National Grid was called to fix the pole and a damaged transformer, which caused power outages, police said. Both lanes of Shirley Street were closed when National Grid was on scene.

Both crashes are under investigation by police.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.