Methuen police investigating armed robbery at Rite Aid
Methuen police are investigating a report that two women, one of whom was armed, stole pills from a Rite Aid Monday night, officials said.
Officers received a report of an armed robbery at 9:14 p.m. One of the women allegedly made a purchase before the second woman approached and showed a cashier a handgun in her bag, police said. The second woman forced her way behind the counter and stole an unknown amount of pills.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Methuen police.
